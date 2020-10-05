Pomp and circumstance in a front yard

A makeshift graduation ceremony was held for three grads who missed their own because of the coronavirus.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Pomp and circumstance played not in a full area but a front yard Sunday afternoon.

The Davis family in South Abington Township held a makeshift graduation ceremony for three grads who missed their own ceremonies because of the virus.

Kristen Davis received her diploma from Temple University.

Rob Pfeckl, of Scranton, graduated from The University of the Sciences.

Jake Harris received his diploma from Wyoming Seminary High School.