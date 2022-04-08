Man chases customer with machete at auto shop in Scranton

An auto shop employee is facing charges in Scranton after allegedly chasing down a customer with a machete.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The saying goes, "the customer is always right," but that probably doesn't apply if the employee has a machete.

An auto shop customer in Scranton is learning that very specific lesson.

Officers say 35-year-old Charles Amonte-Arias got into an argument Tuesday with a customer at Cedar Auto Repair.

Things escalated, and eventually, officers say Amonte-Arias chased the customer down the street with a machete.

Nobody got hurt.

Amonte-Arias faces assault charges in Scranton.