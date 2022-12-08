x
Lackawanna County

Police: Woman shot boyfriend in self-defense

The woman told officers that the man threw her to the ground and she was afraid for her life.

JESSUP, Pa. — A woman shot her boyfriend in Lackawanna County Thursday night, but he is the one facing criminal charges.

Police say the woman was acting in self-defense when she shot Eric Stepkovich at a home in Jessup.

The woman told officers Stepkovich threw her to the ground, and she was afraid for her life.

Police say she shot Stepkovich in the leg with a pistol she is licensed to carry.

Stepkovich was treated for his injuries and is facing charges of assault and harassment in Lackawanna County.

