Police: Woman shot boyfriend in self-defense

JESSUP, Pa. — A woman shot her boyfriend in Lackawanna County Thursday night, but he is the one facing criminal charges.
Police say the woman was acting in self-defense when she shot Eric Stepkovich at a home in Jessup.
The woman told officers Stepkovich threw her to the ground, and she was afraid for her life.
Police say she shot Stepkovich in the leg with a pistol she is licensed to carry.
Stepkovich was treated for his injuries and is facing charges of assault and harassment in Lackawanna County.
