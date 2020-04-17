Police vehicles crash into Dunmore business during chase

The business in Dunmore was heavily damaged by the crash.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Two police vehicles crashed into a business in Dunmore after a pursuit of suspects in a gunfire incident.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Drinker Street.

Police say it started at the Skyview Park Apartments on Gibbons Street in Scranton. A fight broke out and shots were fired.

As some suspects fled the scene, an undercover detective started a pursuit. State troopers and police from several departments joined.

The suspects were chased on Interstate 81 and then into Dunmore. That's when a state police vehicle and a Scranton police truck crashed into each other and into the front of a barbershop on Drinker Street.

We're told everyone involved is OK

Right about the same time as the crash, police located what they believe is the suspects' vehicle. It's a tan Ford Taurus with New Jersey registration.

The Scranton Police chief tells us several people were inside and therefore there are several suspects.

A gun that is believed to be the suspects was recovered on Drinker Street.

Scranton police ask people to be on the lookout for anyone suspicious. Right now we have no descriptions of the suspects.