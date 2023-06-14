Police test driver for DUI after deadly Lackawanna County crash

A North Pocono High School student died after the crash Saturday morning.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Police are trying to determine if a teen driver was under the influence in a crash that killed a North Pocono student.

The crash happened early Saturday Morning in Spring Brook Township

Police say Ayden Beckage, 18, was driving a Jeep on Route 307 when he lost control and went down an embankment.

Kaden Rabender, 17, a student at North Pocono High School, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Police say Beckage, the driver, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and tested for suspicion of DUI after that crash in Lackawanna County.