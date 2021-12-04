Police standoff in Scranton

Police have blocked off each end of West Locust Street in the city.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man has barricaded himself inside a home in Scranton's west side.

Police say the sheriff's department went to a home along the 1000 block of West Locust Street to serve a warrant around 3 p.m. on Monday.

The man then locked himself inside, refusing to come out.

City police blocked off each end of West Locust Street near South Main Avenue.

They ask everyone in the area to stay inside.

So far, there is no word if the person is armed or if anyone else is inside the home in Scranton.