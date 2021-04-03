UPDATE: Man dies after stabbing in Scranton

Investigators have charged Eileen Dougherty, 40, of Scranton in the attack.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is dead, and a woman is behind bars after a stabbing in Scranton.

The Lackawanna County coroner confirms George Shencavitz, 31, died at the hospital just before midnight on Wednesday.

Police found him in the 1600 block of Penn Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators have charged Eileen Dougherty, 40, of Scranton in the attack.

According to police, Dougherty stabbed Shencavitz several times at a home on Delaware Street. Dougherty was also injured and taken to hospital.

Police say she told them the pair had been arguing all day and that she stabbed Shencavitz with a knife, and he punched her in the face.

Court records confirm that Dougherty is the same person arrested in January 2020 for abuse at a group home in Lackawanna County.