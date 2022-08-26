Police sergeant faces federal charges

Jeffrey Vaughn pleaded guilty to theft charges and faces up to 10 years in prison.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Scranton police sergeant now faces up to 10 years in prison, pleading guilty to taking thousands of dollars for work he never completed.

Jeffrey Vaughn pleaded guilty to theft concerning programs receiving federal funds.

This comes after Scranton police provided extra patrols at various federally funded housing projects in the city, part of which was paid for by the federal government.

In the summer of 2021, Vaughn was paid to patrol several complexes but never actually worked the shifts.

Federal officials say the total was over $5,000.