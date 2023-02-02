Police searching for shooter

A man is in the hospital after the shooting in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Scranton's south side.

Scranton police say the shooting happened Wednesday night near Pittston Avenue and Brook Street.

They haven't released the name of the shooting victim.

We do know that police are still looking for the person who pulled the trigger in the Electric City.

