Police searching for man accused of stealing vehicle used in hit and run in Scranton

Both the theft and hit and run took place November 28 at 5:15 a.m.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a man accused of stealing a car and using it in a hit and run.

The car was stolen from Hilltop Manner Housing Project in Scranton on Sunday, November 28 at 5:15 a.m.

The suspect drove the vehicle into three parked cars and proceeded to crash into a home.

He then abandoned the vehicle in the yard of the home saying "Hello" to the shocked homeowner as he fled the scene on foot south on Prospect Avenue.

Video of the crash and the fleeing suspect can be viewed by clicking here.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton Police Highway Cpl J. Butler at 570-348-4134.