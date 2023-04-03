Suspect sought in charity auction theft in Scranton

Police say the theft happened last Wednesday at Cooper's Seafood House along North Washington Avenue in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton Police are searching for the man they believe is responsible for stealing from a charity auction.

Police posted surveillance video showing the inside of Cooper's Seafood House late last week.

You can see a man grabbing a purse from a charity auction table inside the restaurant.

The item was being auctioned off to raise money for Saint Joseph's.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Scranton Police at 570-348-4134.