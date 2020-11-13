Police: Rough ATV ride ruins baseball field in public park

The baseball field in Roaring Brook Township Park now has more than a dozen donuts with deep ruts.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Someone went on a wild ATV ride on the baseball field at Roaring Brook Township Park near Elmhurst.

Now police are looking for the person responsible.

Police say the rider smashed through the gates and did more than a dozen donuts leaving behind deep ruts.

Mike Guy of Scranton helps young baseball players prepare for the college level; his travel team uses the field.

"It's definitely something we should all get behind and try and find out who did it and as a community come together and make sure that field gets restored," Guy said.

According to Roaring Brook Township Police, whoever was driving that ATV likely did the damage Friday when the park was closed after dark.

"It's terrible that they would destroy property that the children use. It's a community feature and I really feel that it's important," Meredith Albanese of Spring Brook Township said.

"With the COVID, there ain't really nothing much else to do but to ride your ATV and everything and now you got kids that are vandalizing property that's going to ruin it for one of the only things we can do these days," added Amy Scott of Moscow.

Police in Roaring Brook Township say they will be doing extra patrols of the park every shift because of all of this damage.

"I think that it would be safer that way to have somebody around monitoring it. I hope that it will deter them from doing more damage in the future," Albanese said.

"That field is too important to everyone in the area for mistakes like this to continue to occur," added Guy.

Roaring Brook Township supervisors were asked how much it will cost to fix the damage to the ballfield but they did not return our call.