Police return to the place where Robert Baron's remains were found

Investigators were back at Pagnotti Park in Old Forge Thursday morning.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Police return to the location where the remains of a missing businessman were recovered less than two months ago.

After discovering Robert Baron's remains in March, police returned on Thursday to the same area of Old Forge.

Police closed the entrance to Pagnotti Park, where skeletal remains were previously found and later identified as Robert Baron.

We found state and local police, members of the coroner's office, and a K-9 team preparing to head back out into the woods around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Officials on the scene wouldn't give much information, but they said they were heading back to the same area to search for more evidence. The wooded area near Pagnotti Park is where former pizza shop owner Robert Baron's remains were found in March.

Police arrested Justin Schuback, 37, of Old Forge, and charged him with Baron's murder after those remains were identified.