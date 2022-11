Police raided the home along Shannon Street in Simpson around 2 p.m. Monday.

SIMPSON, Pa. — Police raided a home in Lackawanna County on Monday.

Officers, along with the county's SWAT Team and Scranton Bomb Squad, responded to the home along Shannon Street in Simpson around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The chief says drugs and explosives were being sold at the home.

Police arrested one man, Trevor Morris, and are still searching the home for evidence.

Police say there is no threat to the community in Simpson.