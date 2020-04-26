Police prepare meals for families in need

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton and Dunmore Fraternal Order of Police Lodge on Railroad Avenue hosted a free meal distribution.
Officers prepared the pasta dinners for families affected financially by the pandemic.
"I mean we're on the front lines, we're going to these houses, we see the kids with no shoes on, no food in the fridge," said Scranton police officer Paul Herling. "We know what's out there. You can't say enough on what it means to give back to the community."
Local businesses donated all the supplies free of charge so officers could help out the community.