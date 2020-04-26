x
Skip Navigation

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

lackawanna-county

Police prepare meals for families in need

Local businesses donated all the supplies free of charge so officers could help out the community.
Credit: WNEP
Officers prepared the pasta dinners for families affected financially by the pandemic.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton and Dunmore Fraternal Order of Police Lodge on Railroad Avenue hosted a free meal distribution.

Officers prepared the pasta dinners for families affected financially by the pandemic.

"I mean we're on the front lines, we're going to these houses, we see the kids with no shoes on, no food in the fridge," said Scranton police officer Paul Herling. "We know what's out there. You can't say enough on what it means to give back to the community." 

Local businesses donated all the supplies free of charge so officers could help out the community.

RELATED: Diocese of Scranton holds emergency food distribution

RELATED: Scranton School District sets dates for graduation, prom

RELATED: Scranton School District receives grant for Chromebooks