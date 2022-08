Police say it happened early Saturday morning at the Sunoco along Davis Street in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man allegedly rammed his car into a state police cruiser over the weekend in Lackawanna County.

Troopers say Daniel Wolfe, of Beach Lake, purposefully hit the cruiser after a traffic stop while the trooper was still inside.

He faces charges related to aggravated assault and resisting arrest in Lackawanna County.