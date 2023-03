It happened along Golden Avenue near Weston Park in Scranton last month.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man admits to trying to lure a child into his car.

Police say Christopher Molina, 24, of Scranton, admitted to trying to get the 11-year-old girl into his vehicle along Golden Avenue near Weston Park last month.

He is charged with luring a child into a motor vehicle, stalking, and interfering with custody of children.