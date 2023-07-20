Police investigation in Dunmore

Authorities in Lackawanna County put out an alert for a possible missing child or child abduction Thursday morning.

DUNMORE, Pa. — There is a heavy police presence in a neighborhood in Lackawanna County investigating a possible missing child.

The scene is Jefferson Avenue near the intersection with Green Ridge Street, where police are trying to figure out more details of what happened.

Police have been going door to door looking for security camera video and searching the backyard area of one home.

The report was a girl between 10 and 13 years old with blonde hair and pink pants was taken from this area in a black SUV by two men. The SUV left this area and traveled down Green Ridge Street towards Scranton.

If you believe you have any information regarding this possible abduction, you are asked to call Dunmore Police.

Developing story; check back for updates.