DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Police in Dickson City are searching for a man and woman they say are involved in a string of wallet thefts from Wegmans.

Police say an officer was assaulted and injured while trying to arrest the man.

The suspects took off in a dark-colored SUV with a Kansas registration plate.