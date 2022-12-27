Police investigating church vandalism in Scranton

The Cathedral of Saint Peter along Wyoming Avenue was vandalized sometime after the last mass on Christmas Day.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are searching for whoever is behind an act of vandalism at a city church.

According to officials, someone carved satanic messages at the Cathedral of Saint Peter along Wyoming Avenue.

Representatives from the Diocese of Scranton say the numbers "666" were carved into three doors sometime after the last mass on Christmas Day.

"It's such a beautiful and wonderful time of year, and to have that kind of thing happen is just very upsetting," said Joe Donohue, Scranton.

Investigators are checking surveillance cameras in the area to determine who is responsible for the damage in Scranton.