Lackawanna County

Police investigating stabbing in Scranton

Security camera images show two people wanted for questioning.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton police are asking for help identifying the two teens in security camera pictures.

Officers say the men are wanted for questioning in connection with a stabbing on Alder Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the victims are two teen boys. One has been released from the hospital. The other is still hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about either of these people is asked to call Scranton police at 570-348-4139 or leave an anonymous tip on the tipline.