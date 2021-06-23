Police investigating stabbing in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton police are asking for help identifying the two teens in security camera pictures.
Officers say the men are wanted for questioning in connection with a stabbing on Alder Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the victims are two teen boys. One has been released from the hospital. The other is still hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about either of these people is asked to call Scranton police at 570-348-4139 or leave an anonymous tip on the tipline.