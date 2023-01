Scranton police are investigating after shots were fired early Wednesday morning on Deacon Street.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police are investigating after shots were fired early Wednesday in Scranton.

Reports came in around 3:30 a.m. for several shots fired on Deacon Street.

There's no word if anybody is hurt or if anybody is in custody.

Cops kept our Newswatch 16 crews on Sanderson Avenue.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.