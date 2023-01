Officers say no one was hurt, and they do not believe there's any danger to the public.

SCRANTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway in Lackawanna County after shots were fired.

Police say they were called to the 1100 block of Snyder Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

Officers say no one was hurt, and they do not believe there's any danger to the public after the shots fired incident.