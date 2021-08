The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting in Scranton's Hill section.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Linden Street just after 2 a.m.

According to investigators, a man was shot in the neck. He was treated and released from the hospital.

Another man was shot in the hand and was taken to the hospital for surgery.