SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton Police are looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian and then drove away from the scene.

Police say it happened after 5:30pm on Thursday, Oct 5th.

The department posted surveillance video which shows an SUV hitting someone in a crosswalk near Vine Street and North Washington Avenue.