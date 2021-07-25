Police investigating after stabbing, fight in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County are trying to piece together what led to a stabbing.
Taylor Police say they were called to McDade Park in Scranton just after 7 p.m. Saturday for reports of a large fight.
When they arrived, they found a man was hit with brass knuckles, a woman was beaten, and another woman was stabbed.
There is no word on the victims' conditions.
Investigators are asking that anyone who may have information on the fight to please contact the Taylor Police Department at 570-342-9111.