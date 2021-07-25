Police investigating after stabbing, fight in Lackawanna County

The fight happened around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County are trying to piece together what led to a stabbing.

Taylor Police say they were called to McDade Park in Scranton just after 7 p.m. Saturday for reports of a large fight.

When they arrived, they found a man was hit with brass knuckles, a woman was beaten, and another woman was stabbed.

There is no word on the victims' conditions.