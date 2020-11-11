Police investigating after an 18-year-old man was stabbed in Scranton

Neighbors said they rushed to help when they heard the man scream.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton said an 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed in the city's West Side around 6:30 on Tuesday evening.

Police tape surrounded the area of the 1300 block of Schlager Street in Scranton. The chief of police said there was a fight and an 18-year-old man was stabbed.

"There was blood all over the sidewalk and he was greatly injured and he was, like I said, my age, and he was begging for his life," Ben Kontz said.

"We just hear yelling and we hear, 'get down on the ground. We need a tourniquet," Brook Lamberti said.

Neighbors said the man was stabbed in the leg and he collapsed on the sidewalk near the intersection of Schlager Street and North Bromley Avenue.

"I came over and I was asking him if, you know, what he needed. As long as he was focusing on his breathing, I reminded him of that. Tried to keep him calm," Kontz said.

Neighbors are on edge.

"It's really quiet here at night. Why would we need this? It's really ridiculous," James Bruno said.