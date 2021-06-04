x
Lackawanna County

Police investigate shots fired in Lackawanna County

Police received reports of shots fired near a building in Scranton's Hilltop Apartments.
SCRANTON, Pa. — In Scranton, there's been heavy police activity after a report of shots fired.

Officers responded to the Hilltop Apartments on Thunderbird Street a little after 2 p.m.  

Police received reports of shots fired near building 16. 

There's no evidence of anyone or the building being hit.

Neighbors say they saw a man with a knife running after another man just before the shots rang out.

Police said they were looking for a man wearing tan pants and a black hoodie last seen running towards Saginaw Street.  