Police investigate shooting in West Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — One man was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Scranton's West side.

Police were called to a home along the 10000 block of Cornell Street around 4:00 Saturday afternoon for reports of shots fired.

Scranton's police chief says that a 20-year-old man was shot in the incident.

He was taken to the hospital with a wound to his leg, he is expected to be OK.

Then, officers shifted their focus to searching for the suspect.

Officers were seen in tactical gear going into a home on the 1300 block of Lafayette Street some time after 6:00 p.m.

We do not know if officers have made an arrest just yet.

The police chief says they believe the shooting was spurred by a dispute on social media.