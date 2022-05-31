Police investigate fireworks seizure in Lackawanna County

The Olyphant police chief says while the fireworks may not have been illegal, storing them in a building connected to others with no sprinkler system, was illegal.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — Olyphant Police along with volunteer firefighters loaded box after box of fireworks into a trailer Monday afternoon.

The Police Chief says an officer discovered the fireworks after someone reported seeing a door wide open in the back of the building.

After getting a search warrant, police went inside and found several rooms with stacks of fireworks.

The chief also says while the fireworks may not have been illegal, storing them in a building connected to others with no sprinkler system was illegal.

Paul Davis and Carl Eversley's business inside the Keystone Stage is right next door.

They watched as police were carrying out all the fireworks and were shocked.

"What went on next door was uncalled for. If you want to have fireworks, take it away from the population. Not where the community is trying to make something," said Carl Eversley, PFD Media at Keystone Stage.

Eileen Evanina owns Eyes Creative Craft Studio across the street and was disappointed that someone could potentially put so many people in danger.

"They're inconsiderate enough. I'm not surprised and I'm not shocked. It's just today's world we live in and it's sad," said Eileen Evanina, Eyes Creative Craft Studio.

Many of the business owners nearby say they're trying to bring new life to downtown Olyphant and if something bad had happened, that would have destroyed everything they've been working towards.

"That piece of equipment was $15,000. That could've been ruined, I'm sure the windows would have been blown. I mean who knows what would have happened. I'm sure there would have been loss of life. There are apartments upstairs so it would have been a big deal," said Evanina.

"How many businesses out here would be totally closed or wiped out?" asked Eversley.

"Would be pretty much gone with the amount that they pulled out of there yesterday. That was a lot of heavy-duty firepower," said Davis.