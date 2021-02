Officers say people are walking around town looking for running, unattended cars to steal.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County has a warning for people who warm their cars up in the morning.

Officers advise not leaving your vehicle running and then walking away.

Officers say people are walking around town looking for running, unattended vehicles.

Dickson City police say two cars have been stolen in the borough within the past three weeks.