Police in Lackawanna County hold donation drive

For the third year in a row, the Dunmore Police Department brought holiday cheer to families in need.

Every year, the department works with the Dunmore School District to identify children in need and have them make a "wants and needs" list.

In years past, children have requested items such as warm winter clothes, a washing machine, and even a Christmas tree.

This year, in addition to having several drop-off locations, the department held a Christmas Drive-Thru event at the Greater Scranton YMCA.

Members of the community dropped off unwrapped toys and waved hello to Santa.