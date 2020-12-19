Police in Lackawanna County hold donation drive

For the third year in a row, the Dunmore Police Department brought holiday cheer to families in need.
Every year, the department works with the Dunmore School District to identify children in need and have them make a "wants and needs" list.
In years past, children have requested items such as warm winter clothes, a washing machine, and even a Christmas tree.
This year, in addition to having several drop-off locations, the department held a Christmas Drive-Thru event at the Greater Scranton YMCA.
Members of the community dropped off unwrapped toys and waved hello to Santa.
Event officials say they received at least 200 donations on Saturday.