SCRANTON, Pa. — A driver faces charges after allegedly hitting a pedestrian and then striking a bridge in Lackawanna County.

Police say a tractor-trailer was turning from the McDade Expressway onto the Main Avenue, that's where the pedestrian was hit.

The trailer then hit an adjacent railroad bridge and left the scene.

The driver was later found and will face careless driving charges.