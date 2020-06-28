Police, doctors issue fireworks warning

Business is booming at a fireworks store in Dickson City. The owner and police are urging people to be cautious with their purchases.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's the time of year when fireworks related injuries become more frequent.

"Nationally in the months surrounding the fourth of July about 150 to 200 people go to the ER with fireworks related injuries" said Dr. Jason Burkett, an ER physician at Geisinger Medical Center Near Danville.

Scranton Police continue to investigate the death of 31-year-old Corey Buckley who was killed in a firework explosion in Scranton Saturday.

It's unclear what kind of firework was being used during the tragedy and police could not confirm if the firework was a consumer grade, legal product, or not.

Police are asking people to take caution when using all fireworks and to follow state laws.

Fireworks cannot be lit within 150 feet of a house or occupied structure, lit by an intoxicated person, or be discharged from inside a moving car.

"It's like a loaded Gun. You wouldn't leave a loaded gun around children, you wouldn't be reckless with a loaded gun, so people shouldn't be reckless with fireworks because they contain gunpowder."

At Bulldog Fireworks in Dickson City sales are up.

They're typically busy from mid may through the 4th of July but due to the coronavirus they've only been open since June 5th.

The owner, Chuck Karam, tells Newswatch 16 they've seen more new faces this year than ever before.

If you're new to using fireworks, the staff here says they'll give you a list of safety tips and point you toward products that you feel comfortable with.

Karam is glad more people are choosing to purchase fireworks through a licensed dealer.

"Don't buy them from the back of someone's car, don't buy them from a guy's garage, don't buy them from a guy you know," said Karam.

More than half of fireworks related injuries are burns according to Dr. Burkett.

He anticipates seeing a handful of firework related injuries each year.

"I would say one of the more common things that we see or that we hear when we talk to patients coming in with fireworks related injuries are that it didn't ignite so they kind of went back and tried to ignite it again."

Burkett seconds warnings from police that parents should take extra caution.