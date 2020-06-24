Police department receives donated shields

Each shield costs about $1,300.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — A business owner is doing his part to make sure police officers in his neighborhood stay safe.

Bill Manganaro, of Old Forge Golf Towing, donated money to help purchase three pop shields for officers in Old Forge, Moosic, and Taylor.

Each shield costs about $1,300.

"It might save somebody," Manganaro said. "They are bulletproof, you know they just might save somebody someday. Hopefully, they never have to use it."