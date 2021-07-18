Police department in Lackawanna County honored with breakfast

Two clubs banded together to host breakfast for police officers.

DUNMORE, Pa. — One police department was honored with breakfast on Sunday morning.

The Dunmore Rotary and Lions Club banded together to host officers from the Dunmore Police Department and their families at St. Anthony's Field on Smith Street.

The menu included scrambled eggs, ham, and sausage.

"This is a very thoughtful event they had for us. With everything going on in the country, our community is a close-knit community, and we really do care about our people in Dunmore, and this is just a reflection of how they're giving the love back," said patrolman Anthony Cali.

"The cops, our cops, probably don't get the recognition they deserve. They just do a tremendous job for the community. Both the police officers and the women who are also on the force," said Richard Sabato, President of the Dunmore Rotary Club.