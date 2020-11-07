Police chase leads cops through two counties

Damaged cop vehicles found throughout the area.

UPDATE: State troopers say police were called to Prospect Avenue in Scranton Friday night just before 6:30 p.m. for reports of a person slumped over the wheel of a car.

When they arrived, Patrick Coombes of Olyphant refused to roll down the window and had a gun between his legs.

Eventually, police were able to reach inside and grab the weapon.

But Coombes then fled the scene and led officers on a chase on Interstate 81 south into Luzerne County before turning around, and heading back through Moosic, Scranton, and Dunmore before police were able to surround his car along Main Street in Olyphant.

Coombes is behind bars in Lackawanna County.

A wild police chase led authorities through several communities in two counties Friday evening.

Several viewers sent us videos of a white vehicle being chased by authorities.

Details are unclear at this time, but it appears the chase started in Scranton then moved toward Luzerne County.

Newswatch 16 found a damaged Scranton police vehicle in the median of Interstate 81 near the Pittston exit.

We also found a State police SUV with front end damage near the entrance to 81 North in Moosic.

The chase then moved back north toward Scranton.

Eventually, police boxed in the white vehicle right in downtown Dickson City.

The driver was taken into custody there.