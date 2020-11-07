Police chase leads cops through two counties

Damaged cop vehicles found throughout the area.

A wild police chase led authorities through several communities in two counties Friday evening.

Several viewers sent us videos of a white vehicle being chased by authorities.

Details are unclear at this time, but it appears the chase started in Scranton then moved toward Luzerne County.

Newswatch 16 found a damaged Scranton police vehicle in the median of Interstate 81 near the Pittston exit.

We also found a State police SUV with front end damage near the entrance to 81 North in Moosic.

The chase then moved back north toward Scranton.

Eventually, police boxed in the white vehicle right in downtown Olyphant.

The driver was taken into custody there.