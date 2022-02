A brief, high-speed chase on Tuesday morning ended with an arrest in Lackawanna County.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Officials tell us a chase started in Dickson City when police attempted to pull over a car that had been reported stolen.

The driver took off, leading police into Scranton.

The man ditched the car on Depot Street and fled on foot.

Police say they caught him a few blocks away in Scranton.