Police charge three more people for roles in Scranton shooting

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton Police Detectives has announced on Jan. 8 that three other individuals are in custody for their involvement in a shooting.
The shooting occurred on Dec. 29 in the 400 block of Wheeler Avenue.
In late December, Scranton Police Detectives also arrested one other individual for their involvement in the shooting.
After an investigation, police have charged the victim of the shooting, 34-year-old Dasean Roberson of Macungie, PA.
Police have also charged 55-year-old Dychan Roberson and 58-year-old Tony Lang both of Macungie, PA.
They are currently in custody and await processing and arraignment.
Bail information and court dates are not available at this time.
Additionally, a fourth individual has been charged but not yet arrested.
Police are searching for 55-year-old Tawana Mintz of Tobyhanna, PA.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mintz is asked to please call 911, contact Scranton Police Detectives at 570-348-4134, or leave an anonymous tip.