x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Lackawanna County

Police charge three more people for roles in Scranton shooting

One person is still wanted for their involvement in a shooting on Dec. 29.
Credit: WNEP

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton Police Detectives has announced on Jan. 8 that three other individuals are in custody for their involvement in a shooting.

The shooting occurred on Dec. 29 in the 400 block of Wheeler Avenue.

RELATED: Police: Gunshots, fight in Scranton

In late December, Scranton Police Detectives also arrested one other individual for their involvement in the shooting.

RELATED: Arrests made in Scranton shooting

After an investigation, police have charged the victim of the shooting, 34-year-old Dasean Roberson of Macungie, PA.

Police have also charged 55-year-old Dychan Roberson and 58-year-old Tony Lang both of Macungie, PA.

They are currently in custody and await processing and arraignment.

Bail information and court dates are not available at this time. 

Additionally, a fourth individual has been charged but not yet arrested.

Police are searching for 55-year-old Tawana Mintz of Tobyhanna, PA.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mintz is asked to please call 911, contact Scranton Police Detectives at 570-348-4134, or leave an anonymous tip.