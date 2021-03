Police responded to a part of the hill section on Saturday night for reports of shots fired.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police are investigating an incident near the University of Scranton campus.

Officials say they responded to the area of Vine Street and Taylor Avenue in the city's Hill section around 6 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Officers say bullet casings were found, but there is no word on if anyone was hurt.

This part of Vine Street includes University of Scranton off-campus housing.

The incident is still under investigation in Scranton.