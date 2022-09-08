Police arrest suspects in deadly shooting in Carbondale

A man was gunned down in the parking lot of an apartment complex Monday night.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Two people are under arrest after a man was gunned down in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Lackawanna County Monday night.

On Tuesday, police arrested Taaj Blan, 21, and his mother, Margaret Del Castillo, 46, both from Moosic.

Blan is charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

Del Castillo is accused of trying to help her son cover up the crime.

According to state police, Pernell Simmons, 35, was shot and killed around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Fallbrook Street Apartments in Carbondale.

Court paperwork indicates Simmons and Blan got into a dispute over a meeting for a drug deal, and Blan shot Simmons.