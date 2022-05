The Lackawanna College Police Academy hosted its graduation Tuesday for students who completed the part-time coursework.

SCRANTON, Pa. — 13 new law enforcement officers are ready to protect and serve in Lackawanna County.

The program prepares cadets for jobs in law enforcement and is an experience students say they'll never forget.

Another part-time class of cadets is slated to start in July.

