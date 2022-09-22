Plastic bags no longer offered at Wegmans

Shoppers could purchase reusable bags for 99 cents or paper bags for a nickel a piece.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — People shopping at Wegmans in Dickson City may have noticed a change when they got to the checkout line, no more plastic bags.

This was the first day the supermarket chain was no longer offering plastic in its 18 stores across Pennsylvania.

Shoppers could purchase reusable bags for 99 cents or paper bags for a nickel a piece.

"You have to do what you have to do. I had the bags, and this is the first time I've had to use them," said Maxine Gilligan, Clarks Summit.

"I think a lot of them end up in landfills, and so the paper is probably a better way to go," said Nart Ellen Granville of Mount Cobb.

Sharon and Paul Albert opted out of using a bag on this trip to the store but found one issue with no plastic bags to reuse at home.

"Now I just have to get bags for my little garbage cans at the house. Yeah, we use them in the garbage cans, those plastic bags. To line them, you know?"

Mary Ellen Condron came prepared with her reusable bags but noticed not everyone knew about the change.

She gave one of her extra reusable bags to another customer.

"I just didn't feel that he should have to pay for it. He only had a few items, and I have probably ten million of these, so help someone out," Condron said.

In the spirit of giving back, Wegmans will be donating that money from paper bag sales to a local charity.