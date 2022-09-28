Plans for athletic complex in Scranton neighborhood

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison shows us the space and what the organization has planned for student-athletes as well as the community it's centered in.

SCRANTON, Pa. — There are big plans for what looks like bare bones inside this building along Washburn Street in Scranton.

The West Scranton Wrestling Alumni Association purchased the building last week with plans to transform the 4,500 square feet into a multi-use athletic facility.

The nonprofit launched a little more than a year ago to provide athletes in the Scranton School District wrestling programs a place to train.

"We are initially going to launch wrestling programs that we're making free charts for screening school district students. We had initial signups, and we had over 70 students sign up, which is great," said Doug Boyle.

Members of the alumni association invited state and local officials to explore the space.

"It's important to see this building rehab to help the at-risk kids in the community," said State Sen. Marty Flynn, (D) 22nd District. "Having a community center here where kids can do athletics, I think it'll be great."

Boyle says the space is necessary because of the interest in youth wrestling programs and how quickly girls' wrestling is growing in the state.

"It's always been a big tradition in westside, but now with the addition of girls wrestling, it's going to grow even further, and if we make it so it's affordable to the community, yeah, it's going to grow further."

The organization has plans to put down turf to give other sports programs a place to train, but the hope is to get more of the community involved.

"It's not just a wrestling building. It's a building for all things. So people were talking about theater or music or different things. Let us know, and we'll do our best to work with everybody."

Construction on the building is expected to begin in February and with the wrestling portion of the building open by summer.