The turkey drive took place at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Angelo's Pizzateria in the Viewmont Mall is serving up more than their usual pies this season.

The pizzeria held a Thanksgiving turkey drive Saturday morning, giving away a total of 100 turkeys. The event was first come, first serve.

The public was able to park in the lot next to JC Pennies at 10 a.m. to get their free turkey.

The pizzeria urged only those who were truly in need to attend the drive.