Pipe burst at doctor's office

The incident caused quite a commotion for the Neurologist and his patients in Lackawanna County.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A pipe that was attached to a water heater broke and sprayed water into a neurologist's office in Dickson City.

It happened around 1:30 Thursday afternoon.

Ceiling tiles fell to the ground and water dampened the carpet at Doctor Vithal Dhaduk's office.

Patients were rushed out of the building along with the staff.

The landlord of Lackawanna Executive Park quickly had cleaning crews get rid of some of the debris and contractors were called in to fix the problem.

The landlord tells Newswatch 16, the rest of the building did not have as much water damage.

The Neurologist's office bore the brunt of the problem.

"Water sprayed all over the office including all of the exam rooms, waiting room, as well as all of my storage of my charts and everything else," said Dr. Dhaduk.