Pioneer Nights Festival celebrates 17 years in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Pa. — A festival in Lackawanna County marked 17 years this weekend.

The Annual Pioneer Nights Community Festival was held in Carbondale.

The event was started as a way to help display all that the Pioneer City has to offer and help highlight local businesses.

The festival was canceled last year because of the pandemic, but the food, live entertainment, and parade drew folks back in for its return.

"Coming out of 2020, the pandemic - it's a breath of fresh air to be with friends and family. As you can see, there's many people together enjoying themselves and celebrating the Pioneer City," said Brian Durkin, chairman.