Pinwheels mark Child Abuse Awareness month in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Hundreds of pinwheels have been placed on the lawn of the Lackawanna County Courthouse.

"It's so important every year to remind our community that abuse is happening," explained Rosemary Bohenek, Children's Advocacy Center. "We're taking care of these children of the community and last year we saw 659 children each pinwheel that we put out signifies one of the children their transformation from trauma to healing."