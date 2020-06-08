Pinning ceremony held for WWII veteran

BLAKELY, Pa. — A pinning ceremony was held for 93-year-old Alfred Henningsen, a resident of the Mid-Valley Personal Care Center.
The World War II veteran is going on hospice care soon and hasn't been allowed visitors because of the pandemic.
So, this meant a lot for his family to be able to do this for him.
"It's been so difficult and this is the first time we really got to see Alfred outside in the beautiful weather. The family has not been able to see him," said Chrissy Jacoby of Acera Care Hospice. "Only our nurses and the people at Mid-Valley are able to get in there so it's been very difficult so we wanted to do this one last thing for him."
Alfred's family and nurses attended today's ceremony.